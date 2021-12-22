The Rescue Mission serving over 3,000 meals for Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is prepared to serve over 3,000 meals to families in need this Christmas.

Last Christmas, more than 2,000 meals were served. The Rescue Mission is serving over two times the usual number of people for this time of year and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the weather gets colder.

All meals are free and are open to the community via carry out at the 404 E. Washington Blvd.

Hours are from noon – 3 p.m. on Friday, and the limit is four meals per person. Masks are required to enter.