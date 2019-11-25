Take a ride: Map out your Night of Lights route

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With thousands of people filling downtown streets for the Night of Lights Wednesday, WANE 15 is helping you map out your route to make the most of the evening.

The event has grown over the years to include the lighting of more than the Wolf and Dessauer Santa and Wreath. The official celebrations begin at the History Center and end at Parkview Field.

5:30 p.m. Roads Close (Superior to Washington, Ewing to Clinton)

5:45 – History Center Turret Lighting (Barr & Berry)

5:55 – Christ Child Festival Nativity (Main & Maiden)

6:00 – Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights (Pearl St.)

6:00 – Grand Wayne Center Holiday Open House

6:05 – Community Center Santa’s Workshop (Main St.)

6:20 – Santa and His Reindeer at PNC Bank (Main & Calhoun)

6:30 – Carols in the Courthouse

6:40 – Ash Brokerage Holiday Illumination (Harrison & Berry)

7:00 – Merry Christmas Wreath (Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza)

7:00 – Flagstar Bank Christmas Tree Display (Calhoun and Wayne)

7:15 – Botanical Conservatory (Jefferson & Calhoun)

7:15 – Embassy Theatre Windows (Jefferson & Harrison)

7:30 – Ringing of the Bells (Allen County Public Library & Churches)

7:45 – Parkview Field North Gate Closes

8:00 – Fireworks Finale (Parkview Field)

Other downtown buildings and businesses welcoming Night of Lights guests: DeBrand Fine Chocolates, First Presbyterian Church, 1st Source Bank, Baker Street Train Station, Allen County Public Library, Bistro Nota, Downtown Wellness Spa, JK O’Donnell’s, Good Shepherd Books & Gifts, Park PLace on Main, NOLA on 13 Bistro, Alyssum Montessori School and BND Commercial.

Night of Lights road closures and parking options. (Courtesy: Downtown Improvement District https://downtownfortwayne.com/holidayfest/ )

Watch the video above for a scooter ride to and from each location. Scooters will not be available around the Night of Lights event area Wednesday.