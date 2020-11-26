St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen serving nearly 900 meals for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen is holding Thanksgiving Thursday but will be changing the tradition due to COVID-19 by providing carry-out meals as well.

Volunteers were busy Wednesday putting the finishing touches on nearly 900 meals which are ready to be served to the community.

“We feel it’s very very important, again, if we’re not here to feed people, who is? I mean these people don’t come just on a whim, they come here out of need, and it’s very very important to fill that need,” said Patrick McBride, chairman for St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Meal.

Meals can be picked up at the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information on the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen can be found here.