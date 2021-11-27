Sold-out season marks beginning of 19th annual Santa Train

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, families are ready to explore Santa’s railroad workshop and climb aboard his red caboose.
Tickets are sold out for this season’s family-favorite holiday event, organized by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
Train rides run every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays from November 27 to December 19.
Each 20-minute ride is operated by a vintage diesel locomotive.
Trains run snow or shine.
The ticket purchases support non-profit historic railroad preservation efforts in Northeast Indiana.
For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Railroad website.