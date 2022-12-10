(AP) — Christmas is a time to enjoy dinner with family and friends. But some folks spend Christmas alone or with just one or two others. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy a festive meal – in fact, psychologists say it’s imperative.

Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly ideas or don’t have enough room in the oven for a whole turkey, these recipes are perfect for a small Christmas dinner.

Budgeting

The first step in budgeting for a holiday dinner is deciding which dishes you will serve and their cost. Think about recipes that feature budget-friendly foods like potatoes, carrots, and green beans. You can also look at what’s on sale at your local grocery store and plan your recipes around them.

Country Living recommends only buying what you need based on the number of guests you will feed. So look for recipes that yield the appropriate number of servings. You may need to downsize a recipe if it makes too much and you don’t want a lot of leftovers.

Main Dishes

The holidays are the perfect time to try out new recipes. Whether you’re looking for something traditional or want to try something unique this season, there are plenty of dinner recipes for one or two to please any palate.

There’s no need for a large turkey, ham, or prime rib roast. Go for a small boneless ham, turkey breast, or steak for dinner instead. Epicurious suggests roasting a tenderloin or poaching a whole breast in broth to downsize the main turkey dish. For something a little different, try honey-glazed salmon instead of ham.

For those who prefer a vegetarian meal, roasted vegetables with quinoa are a great option. No matter your preference, you can find a festive recipe to make your holiday dinner special.

Sides

Sides for a holiday dinner for one or two do not have to be complicated. In fact, with simple ingredients, you can easily make a delicious and festive meal.

According to Jamie Oliver, roast potatoes will make or break your festive feast at Christmas dinner. They can be as simple as cutting potatoes into cubes and seasoning them with salt, pepper, garlic powder, olive oil, and herbs before roasting them in the oven.

Another great side dish is sautéed mushrooms in butter and white wine; this adds a savory flavor to any meal. If you want something a little more indulgent, try making macaroni and cheese from scratch – it’s worth the effort.

To round out your meal, toss a salad that mixes your favorite greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette for a light yet very flavorful option. With these sides, you’ll surely have an unforgettable holiday dinner for one or two.

Desserts

When it comes to a holiday dinner, dessert is an essential part of the meal. But, if it’s just you, try a single-serve apple pie or quick and easy mug cake to end your meal without overindulging.

If you’re looking for an impressive showstopper for two, try creating a simple pavlova with egg whites and sugar. Or, make molten chocolate cakes that come together in just 20 minutes. Both desserts look amazing when served but are made easily with inexpensive ingredients.

Drinks

No matter how many people are at your gathering, there is always room for fun holiday beverages. Why not try a small batch recipe of homemade eggnog or hot cocoa? Add nutmeg or anise to elevate the traditional flavors and enjoy well-deserved relaxation.

A small batch of punch made from cranberry juice and ginger ale can bring out the holiday spirit without alcohol. Or add sparkle to your evening by opening a bottle of champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling wine.

How about serving a cocktail or two? Joel McHale advised Mashed readers not to sugar-bomb their holiday drinks. Instead, he suggests using seasonal flavors and ingredients like orange and cinnamon.

Appetizers

You could start your meal with a classic holiday soup, like cream of mushroom or broccoli cheddar. Use a good-quality canned soup if you don’t have time to make it from scratch.

Another great idea is to serve a small charcuterie board with cured meats, cheese, and crackers. You can also add healthier options like fresh fruit and veggies.

If you want something more festive, try making pecan mini goat cheese balls as suggested at Neighborly. You can easily make them in just 10 minutes.

Festive Centerpieces

A top tip from Delishably is to set a festive mood by assembling a Christmas tree and decorating your home for the occasion, even if you are spending the holiday alone.

Simple seasonal decorations added to the table will make your holiday dinner even more special. To set the tone, add some seasonal sparkle. For a centerpiece that won’t break the bank, fill a glass bowl with pinecones and evergreen sprigs for a natural look perfect for Christmas. Add red berries for a pop of color.

Remember to savor each bite throughout the evening, no matter what type of food you choose to serve on this festive day. With creativity and careful planning, you can create a truly exceptional holiday experience – even if it’s just for one or two people.

This article was produced by Little Bit Recipes and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks