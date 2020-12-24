Senior community receives musical surprise Wednesday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of Fort Wayne residents are helping to bring joy to an elderly community during an isolated holiday season.

The group is celebrating Day 10 of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration with residents at the Golden Years Homestead. Previously they’ve sent in gifts like table-top Christmas trees, blankets and cookies. Wednesday evening, they sang Christmas carols to help bring a smile to the residents’ faces.

“It’s a blessing just to be here with them, to know we’ve been working hard to give some joy. We know they were quarantined in their room for a month and couldn’t leave, and that broke our hearts. We were like, ‘We need to do something to help them.’ It’s great to have our kids an here to hopefully teach them to continue to do this when they’re older,” said caroler Angie Marguardt.

Marquardt says this is the first year the group has done the program.