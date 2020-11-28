Science Central’s Festival of Trains full steam ahead for 24th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central’s annual Festival of Trains is taking place for the 24th year this weekend.

The festival includes a variety of models, hobbies and activities including robots, 3D printing and more.

“Participants who come in have done this for a lot of years, and they are excited to give kids a more hands on experience with model trains,” said Megan Price, the school and pubic relations programs manager. “Sometimes that’s a hobby that isn’t always quite accessible for everybody.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission costs $10 for adults. Children age two and under get in for free.