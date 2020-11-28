Science Central’s Festival of Trains full steam ahead for 24th year

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central’s annual Festival of Trains is taking place for the 24th year this weekend.

The festival includes a variety of models, hobbies and activities including robots, 3D printing and more.

“Participants who come in have done this for a lot of years, and they are excited to give kids a more hands on experience with model trains,” said Megan Price, the school and pubic relations programs manager. “Sometimes that’s a hobby that isn’t always quite accessible for everybody.”

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission costs $10 for adults. Children age two and under get in for free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss