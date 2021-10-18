Schedule for Embassy Theatre’s annual Festival of Trees announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that it will host the 37th annual Festival of Trees, one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions, from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1.

Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The Festival is the foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.

The lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel will transform into a wonderland of decorated trees under the theme of The Magic of the Season. The theater said guests will tour the venue to view 65 decorated trees.

Ticket pricing will remain the same as 2020: $10/adult (13+ years), $5/youth ages 1-12, children under one-year-old are free (ticket required) and $25 virtual tour (virtual ticket will be available for purchase Dec. 1). Masks are highly recommended at Embassy events.

Admission includes visits with Santa (various dates and time) and festive entertainment on stage including the Grande Page pipe organ as well as youth choir and dance performances. Virtual ticketing options will be available to share with friends, coworkers and family who cannot attend in person or to provide the perfect holiday backdrop to play on televisions at holiday celebrations.

Breakfast with Santa will take place Friday through Sunday of the Festival, the Embassy said. Cost for the breakfast will be $30 per person (reservation required, very limited seating). Tickets go on sale for both the Festival of Trees and Breakfast with Santa on Monday, November 1. Please note that the Embassy will offer additional Santa experiences in December. A future news release will provide details.

2021 Festival of Trees Schedule: