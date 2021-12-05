Say hello to Santa and farm animals at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo holiday market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Join Santa Claus at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for this year’s holiday market.

Families are invited Sunday to say hello to animals on the farm, decorate cookies, hear a Christmas tale during story time, and have a picture taken with Santa himself.

The market continues December 11 and 12, and daily December 16 through December 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Story time will take place during time slots of 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

The Indiana Family Farm will be open during the market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The gift shop will be open for families to buy merchandise, renew memberships or purchase a ‘zoo fun pack’ exclusively available during the holiday market, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

The market is a free event. No paid admission is required.