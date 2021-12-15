Salvation Army to provide ‘Last Chance Christmas’ again this year

FORT WAYNE (WANE) — The Salvation Army announced Wednesday it has additional Christmas items to give away, after the organization held its annual Angel Tree distribution.

The non-profit will once again hold its “Last Chance Christmas” distribution in 2021. It’s an opportunity for families who aren’t receiving assistance from other sources to get their hands on toys, food, and clothing for children.

Those who are interested can go to 2091 N Clinton Street on Thursday, December 16 from 9:00 a.m.- Noon and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to attend the final signup. Items will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Applicants must bring an ID, proof of children (birth certificate, social security card, tax return, etc.), and proof of any public benefits.