Salvation Army begins distributing Angel Tree donations to over 2,000 children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army began distributed toys and clothes to over 2,000 children Tuesday morning for the organization’s Angel Tree program.

“In October we asked families what they wanted and they’re getting toys and food in time for Christmas,” said Captain Melissa Sivels Salvation.

Donations were collected through last week as organizers planned for distribution.

To keep everything organized and running smoothly, families are given set days and times to pick up their items.

The second round of giveaways will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.