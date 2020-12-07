Salvation Army Angel Tree donations end Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With days left to donate, there are still many children left to adopt through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The program provides provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children and families in need nationwide each year.

This year, the Fort Wayne Salvation Army received applications from more than 500 families, hoping to provide gifts for over 2,000 children.

Donations will be accepted at Fort Wayne’s Salvation Army community center on 2901 N. Clinton St. until Wednesday, Dec. 9. To support a family in need this holiday season, follow this link.

Contactless shopping is also available through Amazon, Walmart and Target.