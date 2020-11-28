Saint Vincent Boy Scouts host annual Christmas Tree Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Vincent Boy Scouts are selling Christmas trees to help fund their program.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. The sale will run until the trees sell out.

“We sold out last year, almost about two weeks before Christmas,” said Nick Wolf, who helps with selling the trees. “So, another two weeks at the most, the way things are going, maybe towards the end of next week, we might be pretty well [sold] out.”

The sale offers a wide variety of trees ranging in size, price, and type.

This fundraiser allows the scouts to go on a variety of camping, hiking, high-adventure, and other trips throughout the year. According to Wolf, the Scouts have hosted this sale annually since the 1980’s.

The trees can be found at 8965 Auburn Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2331. Due to COVID-19, all customers are asked to wear a mask while on the property.