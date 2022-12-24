FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission is offering thousands of meals to families in need Saturday.

More than 4,000 free meals are being distributed on Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m. The food is for carry-out only, the Rescue Mission said. Anyone is welcome to pick up a meal, with a limit of four meals per person.

Over three times the usual number of individuals are being served for this time of year, the Rescue Mission said, and that number is expected to continue to increase as the weather gets colder.

“Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues but we have seen a significant increase this year,” said Rev. Donovan Coley, the president and CEO of the Rescue Mission. “Our community members are feeling the effects of limited access to healthy food, financial inflation and homelessness. We set a record at Thanksgiving preparing over 5,000 meals and we think this Christmas could be another record.”