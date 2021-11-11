Red Kettles and ringing bells kick of the holiday season at Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ringing bells and red kettles that many associate with Christmas time will soon be stationed around town collecting money to help those in need.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off as Sweetwater Sound donated $2,500 on Thursday. The goal this year is to raise $237,000.

For every dollar raised, 83 cents is “used to sustain life-changing programs that bring hope to hurting souls,” the Salvation Army said. The funds are used to serve those in the community who are struggling year-round. Last year over 25,00 families were served through the donations that went to food pantries, utility and rental assistance, NICU families, youth programs and more.

The Red Kettles will be at the following locations:

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Kroger

JC Penney

Macy’s

Walgreen’s

Big Lots

Hobby Lobby

Belmont Beverage

Culver’s on Jefferson Boulevard

O’Neil’s Glass

Dupont Orthodontics

QR codes are available at the kettles for those who don’t have cash but would like to donate, the Salvation Army said.

Any individual or group that would like to donate two hours of their time can potentially raise enough money to feed a family for a week. To sign up for a time and location, click here.

If you or a company would like to ring a bell from home, an online kettle can be set up here.