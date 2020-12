FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Want to keep your tradition of a picture with Santa alive while social distancing? Promenade Park has a free solution for you.

Each day, an animatronic Santa will be dressed in different themed outfits at the Sweetwater Bandshell East for people to take a picture or dance to a Christmas classic with Santa.

The area will be limited to 20 people at a time and masks will be required.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.