Over 200 low-income children received Christmas presents from area non-profit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lifeline Youth & Family Services distributed recently collected Christmas presents to give over 200 children in a low-income apartment complex in Fort Wayne on Thursday for it’s annual Project Wish List project.

Project Wish List is held in the Brookmill Court community, home to Lifeline’s BuildingBlocks Preschool. Like everything else this year, the event has been modified to put safety at the forefront. Instead of gathering for cookies and crafts, while gifts are distributed, Santa’s helpers delivered personally-selected gifts to each family’s door on Thursday.

“Parents filled out wishlists, outlining their child(ren)’s specific needs. Then, thanks to the Chapel, their congregation, individual donors and members of the Lifeline Board of Directors people could shop for specific gifts to help bring these children a unique experience,” the press release said. “It is the personal, individualized experience that these children are receiving that makes such a large impact.”

In addition to the children, some families in need were chosen to receive gifts, as a whole. These families received some household items along with other gifts to help provide a higher quality of life.

“With the effects of the pandemic, these children have had a really hard year. It’s much harder to interact and help these families in a safe way. But, one way we can make them feel loved this holiday season is to make sure they receive a special gift they have been hoping for all year,” said Bernice Bush, Director of Project Incentive at Lifeline Youth & Family Services. “It is with this personal touch, and ongoing care and support, that we strive to change hearts and bring hope to these families in need.”