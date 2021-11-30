Ouabache State Park one of four DNR properties hosting light shows in Indiana

Four DNR destinations will present on-site holiday light shows in December.

Ouabache State Park in Bluffton hosts its eighth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 3–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.

Mounds State Park in Anderson hosts its inaugural Nights of Lights celebration Dec. 3–Jan. 1 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only, from 5:30–10 p.m. The show features more than 30 light displays in the campground. Cost is $5 per vehicle for cash payment, $6 if paying with credit card.

Lieber State Recreation Area will present its inaugural Wonderland of Lights show Dec. 3–5 and Dec. 10–12, from 6 to 9 p.m. The gatehouse, 10 campsites, and park buildings will be decorated. Donations will be accepted at the campground gatehouse.

Spring Mill State Park is holding Christmas in the Campground on Dec. 3–4, the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village event. Christmas in the Campground runs from 6–9:45 p.m. Visitors can drive through the campground for $5 and vote on the best-decorated site. The winner gets two nights of free camping in 2022. The campground is full for this event.