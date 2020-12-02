Ouabache State Park hosts annual Wonderland of Lights through December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ouabache State Park will host their annual Wonderland of Lights display between now and Dec. 31. The drive-through showcase features a synchronized light show at the park’s “Fire Tower” plaza and more than 40 displays throughout the campground.

Three unique light shows will be offered throughout the month: one from Monday through Thursday, another from Friday through Sunday, and a special edition on Christmas Eve.

Along with the lights display, guests can drop off a letter in a self-addressed envelope and receive a letter back from Santa Claus. The mailbox is located at the main gatehouse and will remain open until Dec. 20.

Admission is $5. For more information, email friendsofouabache@gmail.com or call Ouabache State Park at 260-824-0926.