FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne organizations are making the holidays a little brighter for many families in the community during the season of giving.

Shelves full of food are ready to be packaged up for families through Community Harvest Food Bank.

NIPSCO donated $25,000 to Community Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday as part of the company’s “Hope for the Holidays” campaign. The money will be distributed among seven agencies to provide holiday meals for local families.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army began handing out gifts Tuesday to families in its Angel Tree program. The organization has been collecting donations for the past month and now has meals, clothes and toys ready for many families to enjoy over the holidays.

The organization said 1,995 children are being served through this year’s Angel Tree campaign– almost 500 more than last year.

A bicycle with training wheels sits is one of many gifts going to families this holiday season through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Boxes of donated gifts are ready to be handed out to families in the Angel Tree program.

Amazon representatives present a $50,000 check to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials in support of families this holiday season.

Representatives with Amazon surprised Fort Wayne Community Schools officials Tuesday with a donation worth $50,000 to support the district’s Families in Transition program. Through the program, families in need could make wishlists for the holidays, and Amazon provided items on those lists worth a total of $50,000– everything from winter coats to school supplies.