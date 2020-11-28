“Oh? Christmas Tree!” Holiday Exhibit now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s “Oh? Christmas Tree! Holiday Exhibit” is open now through Jan. 3.

This year’s exhibit showcases 28 different Christmas trees and cultural traditions from across the globe.

“I would say people are generally excited they’re learning a lot about different cultural traditions different types of trees,” said Amanda Amstutz, the Botanical Conservatory’s Supervisor of Public Programs. “People are also very pleased to see that we are open and we’re able to still facilitate a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests for everyone.”

The Botanical Conservatory requires everyone who enters to wear a mask at all times.

General admission costs $5 for adults, $3 for children between ages three and 17, and free for kids age two and under. To see the full list of hours click here.

Starting Dec. 5 until Christmas, the Botanical Conservatory will host “Reindeer Saturdays” from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.