Officials prepare back up plans for Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is only days away from one of its most notable traditions: Night of Lights. As the night approaches, officials are making back up plans in case there are high winds.

According to Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri, temperatures will be in the low 40s during the Night of Lights. While he is tracking some windy moments during the daytime Wednesday, when winds could gust in from the SW up to 30 mph, he says winds should not be as gusty during the evening. It will be breezy, at times, though, with sustained winds from the southwest up to 15 mph.

So far, no changes have been made but officials say they are keeping their eyes to the skies.

“The plan is we are going to go ahead with everything that is scheduled. If something were to happen to change we are going to send a media release out and we will also send that out on social media. But right now we are monitoring the wind so that is the big key for us at the moment,” said Rick Zolman, events and programing manager for the Downtown Improvement District.

Zolman said that worse case scenario, some activities would be canceled and only the lightings would take place.

Night of Lights is schedule to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

