Night of Lights set to return to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season is fast approaching, and downtown Fort Wayne is ready to celebrate.

HolidayFest featuring the popular Night of Lights will return this year after a season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Night of Lights is set for Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 24.

“This festive night has brought joy to the people of Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you again this year!” the Downtown Improvement District wrote in a news release. “Downtown businesses and organizations will host family-friendly lightings, as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities taking place throughout the evening.”

Night of Lights begins at 5:45 p.m. The iconic lighting of Santa and His Reindeer will kick off the festivities, followed by the Merry Christmas Wreath, and more. A fireworks show at Parkview Field will cap the night.

New events will be the Brighten the Night with The Bradley, Sensory-Friendly Night of Lights at Promenade Park, and the Flagstar Bank Photo Contest. Kilwins will also hand out free peppermint ice cream.

For more information, visit HolidayFestDowntown.com.