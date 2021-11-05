New Haven’s Holiday Homecoming returns Nov. 26

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The city of New Haven is hosting the annual Holiday Homecoming event on Nov. 26. This is a family friendly event held on Broadway in downtown New Haven. 

The city said that there will be a number of family fun activities from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. including, carriage rides, live reindeer and music. Several of the downtown businesses will be providing cookies, apple cider and hot chocolate.

Schedule:

  • Free Ice skating will be available from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m.
  • The “parade of lights” will begin at 5:30 p.m.
  • Santa will arrive around 6 p.m. to light up downtown with a special guest

For full list of activities and updates about the event please visit www.NewHaven.In.Gov or visit the city’s Facebook page.

