New Haven family lights up neighborhood with sprawling Halloween display

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Chrissie Rusher has been a fan of Halloween almost all her life. As a child she took advantage of every opportunity to go trick-or-treating. Now, she is spreading her love of the holiday to her own home.

“When I was a kid, I loved trick-or-treating. It’s something that I hope I bring a little bit of that to kids,” Chrissie said.

Since moving into her current home on Dunlap Avenue two years ago, Chrissie, her husband and her daughter have created a glowing Halloween display in New Haven. However, Chrissie says her Halloween decorating goes back to the last 17 years.

Chrissie says the process of gathering new items for their Halloween display takes about a month.

“I go to every store or internet place that you shop for Halloween stuff, and decide which pieces add to each vignette,” Chrissie said. “We try to do pirates, a graveyard every year, and whatever tickles my fancy.”

As drivers turn into the neighborhood, it’s hard not to notice the beaming lights in the distance. A closer look at the house reveals an array of tombstones, skeletons, and even a giant sandworm from ‘Beetlejuice.’

With Halloween just days away, the Rusher family is excited to welcome neighbors and see the looks on the faces of families that are mesmerized by their display.

“It makes it all worth it, that’s what I do it for,” Chrissie said.

As if their display was not enough of a reason to visit, they also shared they are giving away full-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters.