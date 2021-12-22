Need to toss your Christmas tree after the holiday? Recycle them at these sites

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Need to figure out where to toss your Christmas tree after the holiday season? Allen County residents can recycle their trees for free starting Dec. 26.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is operating six live Christmas tree recycling sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. Live trees will not be accepted with normal garbage collection.

Recycle your trees at these sites:

Fort Wayne Bio-Solids Handling Facility (6202 Lake Ave.): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Highway Department Building (2234 Carroll Rd.): Open daily from dawn to dusk

Metea County Park (8401 Union Chapel Rd.): Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Little River Wetlands Project (5000 Smith Rd.): Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. except on New Year’s Day

New Haven Utility Shop (2201 Summit St.): Open daily from dawn to dusk

Monroeville Water Works Department (200 Utility Dr.): Open daily from dawn to dusk

Wreaths, garland and artificial trees are not accepted. Residents must remove all lights, ornaments and plastic bags prior to recycling.