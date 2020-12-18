NACS transportation employees loaded buses full of gifts for families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Transportation employees with an area school district loaded up buses with presents to give to families in need on Thursday.

Northwest Allen County Schools bus drivers and others collected presents for the Giving Tree Adopt a Family program. The gifts were taken to Perry Hill Elementary, Maple Creek Middle School and Arcola Elementary.

“We don’t get to see the reactions, but that’s kind of the fun of it. You know it is all very mysterious. We know what we are doing is a good thing, and it makes us feel especially this year it makes us feel very special to be able to do this we feel very lucky that we all are still here and we still are driving our kids around,” said Natalie Hoffman, transportation operations manager at NACS.

This is the fourth year the district has given to those in need.