Macy’s to donate $2 to Make-A-Wish for every letter written to Santa during ‘National Believe Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everything from school and vacations to shopping and holidays. Now added to the list, letters to Santa.

Every year, Make-A-Wish receives more than $1 million thanks to kids who write letters to Santa and drop them in the Macy’s red mailboxes. This year, some people just can’t go in store.

During Macy’s “National Believe Week,” the company has announced that it will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish for every letter written to Santa, virtually or in store. This is double its normal donation of $1 per letter.

“Donations are already down due to COVID, so this is a huge boost for Make-A-Wish!” Make-A-Wish said.

To write a letter to Santa, visit: Oki.wish.org/believe