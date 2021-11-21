Local outreach center gives back with early Thanksgiving meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the upcoming holiday, the community can today enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner at the Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center.

The free meal includes turkey and all the fixings to dine in at the center or carry out.





Baskets of food are available starting at 2 p.m. this afternoon while supplies last.

The Shepherd’s Hand is one of 21 southeast Fort Wayne nonprofits to receive a grant from the Foellinger Foundation’s Thrive Initiative at the beginning of November.

The Shepherd’s Hand Community Outreach Center is located at 1231 S Anthony Blvd in Fort Wayne, 46803.