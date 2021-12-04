Local church fundraiser offers homemade cookies and gifts to support mission trip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you still have holiday shopping to do, today visit the Lifeway Craft Bazaar & Cookie Walk to check some presents off the list.



Inside Lifeway Wesleyan Church Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there are more than 50 local craft vendors and dozens of cookies to choose from.

If shopping makes you hungry, breakfast and lunch are also available.

The church youth group baked and decorated cookies to raise money for a mission trip to Tennessee.

The earlier a trip to the event, the better– it didn’t take long for plates filled with dozens of cookies to need refills.

Lifeway Wesleyan Church is located at 7722 Moeller Rd. in Fort Wayne, 46806.