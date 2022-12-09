FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For families scrambling to find last-minute holiday gifts, it’s easy to purchase an item with a price that seems too good to be true.

Chances are, it is.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northeast Indiana (BBB) sees a lot of scams online and in-person — especially around the holiday season.

While shopping online, BBB President and CEO Rick Walz says always to verify that you’re shopping with a reputable retailer with secure payment options. One way to check is to visit the BBB website and look up the business you plan the purchase from.

Scams also happen inside of businesses, especially during the holidays, Walz said.

“We recommend regularly checking your banking and credit card accounts throughout the holiday season. Look for anything suspicious,” Walz said.

If you find something suspicious, report it to the bank, law enforcement, and the BBB, Walz said.

Walz is seeing a trend in puppy scams. In scam scenarios, customers could be dealing with paying for a puppy that is never received, or receiving a puppy that isn’t what was promised.

False breeders often try to only communicate through email or messaging, Walz said. In many cases, they try to hide indicators of them living in different areas than listed.

Scammers also often use stock photos for advertising their puppies. The BBB suggests searching online for the text and photos to try and find out if it is stock or a fake advertisement.

Also, pay attention to how the seller is collecting your payment, Walz warns. Walz says when using insecure payment methods, it’s harder to get money back if something goes wrong.

“Credit cards are typically your safest option because it gives you some recourse if there is something that goes wrong,” Walz said.

To avoid falling victim to scams, Walz says to watch out for links in text messages and emails and to not give out any personal information to those who contact you in an unsolicited manner.