‘Lights of Joy’ returns to Shipshewana this holiday season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — Shipshewana will once again become home to more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed in a mile-and-a-half long symphony of various light scenes this Christmas season.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, a spectacular drive-through light display experience, will begin its fourth season on November 19 and 20 for the opening weekend and will also be open every Tuesday through Sunday from November 26 to December 31, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Shipshewana Trading Place and Blue Gate Hospitality have partnered with Winterland, Inc. to bring the annual holiday experience to town and are excited to continue the tradition with even more lights than last year. This year’s display features a mile and half of magical holiday scenes and special features.

“Last year this proved to be a safe experience for families because they didn’t even have to get out of their car to enjoy the annual event. We anticipate families continuing this new favorite Christmas tradition and are pleased to once again open this fun drive thru experience for their enjoyment,” said Brian Lambright, Business Development Director of Shipshewana Trading Place.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy will be set up on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park and will wind back and forth through dozens of displays. Visitors will enter at the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on SR 5 and drive through the 1.5 mile course of Christmas light scenes, exiting onto CR 200 N.

“It is so exciting to see families and individuals from all over enjoy this truly unique Shipshewana experience and we love being able to make it better with each year,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality. “Shipshewana continues to offer more amazing things to do and this adds to the options available for our visitors during the Christmas season.”

The cost is $20 per vehicle. Open hours are Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate upon entry or online.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is committed to continuing to support local non-profit organizations, with a portion of the proceeds going to seven different featured local non-profit organizations. Follow the Facebook page to learn more about the organizations each week and support them by shining a little light on their mission while enjoying the Lights of Joy this season. For more information on Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, visit the website and Facebook.