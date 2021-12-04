Kids learn about Saint Nick at USF breakfast event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Nicholas spent his Saturday morning entertaining families and reading to kids gathered around a Christmas tree.

Breakfast with St. Nicholas, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., included a buffet, crafts and games along with the story time at the University of Saint Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center Ballroom.

USF hosted the holiday event as part of a series of Christmas-related celebrations through December 12.

Coming up for the university celebrations is the ‘Lighting of the Lake & Living Nativity’ Sunday at 5 p.m. USF families can participate in the blessing of luminaries dedicated to loved ones. Cookies and cocoa will be served afterwards.

Tours of the Brookside Mansion will be held the weekend of December 10 to December 12. Visit the website for details.