Indiana and Illinois State Police assign extra troopers to patrol I-70 for holiday season

Both the Indiana and Illinois State Police Posts will have extra Troopers assigned to patrol Interstate 70 in an effort to provide safe roadways this holiday season.
According to police, the troopers will be “aggressively monitoring” the interstate for moving violations, dangerous and impaired driving, driving while distracted, failure to move over, and for those drivers and passengers not buckling up.
Police encourage all drivers to do their part in reducing accidents this holiday season.
Here’s a list of tips provided by the state police department:
- Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver and often mimics the driving behavior of an impaired driver.
- Avoid driving distracted. Please don’t use your cellphone while driving.
- Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane on multiple lane highways.
- Always follow other motorists at a safe distance.
- Obey all speed limits and use your turn signals.
- Move over for stopped emergency vehicles.
- Ensure everyone is buckled up.
- Don’t drink and drive.
- If you have plans to consume alcohol, please ensure you have a plan to get you and your family home safely.