Indiana and Illinois State Police assign extra troopers to patrol I-70 for holiday season

According to police, the troopers will be “aggressively monitoring” the interstate for moving violations, dangerous and impaired driving, driving while distracted, failure to move over, and for those drivers and passengers not buckling up.

Both the Indiana and Illinois State Police Posts will have extra Troopers assigned to patrol Interstate 70 in an effort to provide safe roadways this holiday season.

According to police, the troopers will be “aggressively monitoring” the interstate for moving violations, dangerous and impaired driving, driving while distracted, failure to move over, and for those drivers and passengers not buckling up.

Police encourage all drivers to do their part in reducing accidents this holiday season.

Here’s a list of tips provided by the state police department: