Ideas for gifts worth keeping, or even passing down

NEW YORK (AP) — Some gifts are great in the moment, such as a candle or a bottle of wine. Others make memorable keepsakes or are so personal they can’t be re-gifted.

This holiday season, The AP recommends some gifts meant to be cherished for years to come. They include customized clutch handbags and denim jackets.

Consider personalized pet portraits adorning everything from pillows to paintings to cell phone covers.

If you’d like to have an oral history from your loved one, one company will create a personalized podcast based off an interview.

Another will gather greetings and testimonials into a group video card.

A book of text messages

This image provided by Anderson Group PR shows the Keepster book of text messages. (Junk Films & Mango Creative Co./Anderson Group PR via AP)

Texting is the preferred method of communication for many so there’s likely a text thread or back-and-forth that you’d like to keep. Keep them forever in a book of text messages called Keepster. The company can take messages from Apps including iMessage, WhatsApp and Hike and compiles them into the format of your choice. Visit the Keepster website HERE.

A personalized throw pillow

This image provided by Sam and Jack shows a personalized throw pillow. (Stacey Sachs/Sam and Jack via AP)

Pets are an important member of the family and should be remembered as such. Sam and Jack will take a photo of your beloved pet and turn it into everything from a framed illustrated portrait to a personalized throw pillow of your furry friend. Visit the Sam and Jack website HERE.

A customized denim jacket

This image provided by Talia show customized denim jackets. (Lindley Snowden/Talia via AP)

California designer and boutique owner Talia Hancock sells customized denim jackets. The back of the jacket is hand-painted. You can request a name, date, initials, phrase, or even an image that will guarantee to get you noticed. Visit Talia HERE.

A video message LCD card

This image provided by Tribute.Co shows a video message LCD card. (Andrew Horn/Tribute.Co via AP)

If you’re wondering what to get the person who has everything, a truly original gift would be a digital message from Tribute.co. The company takes the work out of creating a group video message, or tribute, by sending out the invites and compiling the videos. Visit the Tribute.co website HERE.

A pet portrait

This image provided by Sam and Jack shows a pet portrait. (Stacey Sachs/Sam and Jack via AP)

A clutch handbag

This image provided by Talia shows a clutch handbag. (Kendall Di Tolla/Talia via AP)

This image provided by Talia show clutch handbags. (Kendall Di Tolla/Talia via AP)

California designer and boutique owner Talia Hancock sells hand-beaded clutch handbags that can be customized with letters and colors. Visit Talia HERE.

