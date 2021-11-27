Huntington lights up for the holidays

Holiday News
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Join Santa Claus in downtown Huntington Saturday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Santa arrives downtown at 5:50 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, just in time for the 6 p.m. event.

The lighting ceremony is the grand finale of Huntington’s annual ‘Christmas in the City’ celebration.

It is also the opening night for ‘Lights of the Night’, a co-sponsor for the show. ‘Lights of the Night’ continues Sunday evening at Huntington’s Sunken Gardens, where the lighting ceremony brings to life a Christmas display.

A schedule on the website Visit Huntington said the downtown Christmas tree and the Sunken Gardens display will be lit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The last day for the lights in both locations is January 1.

Saturday’s event is presented by the city’s Downtown Business Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss