Hundreds of Christmas trees to choose from at used car dealership giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been waiting to find a Christmas tree that’s perfect in looks and price, you’re in luck.

Preferred Automotive Group is giving away free Christmas trees Sunday at all three Fort Wayne locations. Hundreds of trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m. while trees last.

The used car dealership has held the event for 27 years, and more than five thousand trees have been given away since its inception.

“We have a lot of giveaways during the year, but this is one of our favorite annual events. If a Christmas tree helps bring joy to some families, then it’s something we’ll do for as long as possible,” said owner Jay Leonard in a press release.

And don’t worry about loading up anything on your own– Preferred Auto staff will be loading and securing trees to vehicles.

There is a limit of one tree per vehicle and the event will continue until all trees have been given away.

The lots are not open for car sales Sunday. Locations participating in the giveaway are at 5005 Illinois Road, 9134 Lima Road, and 615 East State Blvd.