Hundreds head to Franke Park for 2021 Winter Wonder Dash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Walkers, runners and light enthusiasts headed to Franke Park Friday evening for Fort4Fitness’ 2021 Winter Wonder Dash.

Friday’s event was a Family 2K walk from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and an Individual 5K from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, an Individual 5K will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

“We do it for like a family so then we can all like come together and do something fun during like after the weekend or something like that. We come out here at to see all the lights and spend time as a family I’d say to spend time as a family and a brag at Thanksgiving.” said the Eifrid Family.

If you missed online Winter Wonder Dash registration, it's not too late! ❄️



You can register on-site at the event tonight and tomorrow. Shirts and ornaments are not guaranteed for on-site registrants. pic.twitter.com/K7MgPucpTk — fort4fitness (@Fort4Fitness) November 19, 2021

The dash features a new route around the park with two laps through the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights display.

The races continue on Saturday. On-site registration will be allowed. Fort4Fitness said that shirts and ornaments are not guaranteed at on-site registration.