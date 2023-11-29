FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— Visit Fort Wayne has compiled their annual list of the best holiday lights displays in the city.

More than 50 homes are on the list. They are separated into three areas of the city: North, South and East. With more than a dozen homes each, driving just one of the three these routes can take 1-2 hours.

The following are clusters in which several homes are within walking distance of each other. To see a map with the numbered homes, click here.

Cluster 1: Homes 38, 40, 48, and 52

Cluster 2: Homes 30, 31, 32, and 33

Cluster 3: Homes 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27

There is also a contest for Best House Display. You can vote for your favorite here.