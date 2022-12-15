Americans gain one to two pounds, on average, over the holiday season. But many worry that they’ll seriously overeat, leading them to swing the other way – attempting a diet.

This time of joy and festivities is soured as they become something of a Grinch with food and fun during these festivities and barely enjoy themselves.

Finding the balance between healthy eating and enjoying the holiday season can be difficult. However, with these easy tips, you can enjoy holiday treats and watch your waistline without becoming a grumpy Grinch.

Portion Control

Portion control is one of the easiest ways to eat healthily during the holidays. Since your holiday table will probably be filled with tempting dishes, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment. But by being mindful of your portions, you can avoid this.

Instead of filling your plate with large portions of unhealthy food, choose smaller amounts of healthy food to satisfy your hunger. When serving your plate of food, Healthline recommends filling it halfway with vegetables, a quarter of high-quality protein, and a quarter of complex carbs. This gets you all the nutrients you need without overindulging.

Additionally, take your time while eating and savor each bite. This will help you avoid overeating and help you feel sufficiently full after a meal.

Bring a Healthy Dish With You

If you’re worried about unhealthy holiday eating at a party or gathering, one of the best things you can do is bring a healthy dish to the event. Better still, bring one that does not taste like diet food, like a whole roasted chicken or keto meatloaf . That way, everyone can enjoy these healthy dishes with you.

To make things easy for you, choose a dish that can be made ahead of time and does not require any last-minute prep work. Also, if you need help making a particular dish, ask a friend or family member for their recipe or help in the kitchen.

It doesn’t have to be complicated at all. Something as simple and delicious as a chicken salad will suffice and impress your hosts. Or make a quick and easy oven-baked salmon that will wow family and friends at your holiday table.

Drink Water Between Servings

When you’re filling your plate with all of the holiday goodies, be sure to drink water in between servings. It will help you feel fuller and prevent you from overeating, so you won’t be as likely to indulge in unhealthy foods.

Staying hydrated is essential to healthy holiday eating. With the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water and become dehydrated. Drinking water between servings is also an excellent way to keep your energy levels up.

Load Your Plate With Veggies

When filling your plate with a holiday meal, load up on healthy options first and limit your sugary drinks and processed foods intake. Choose healthier options such as fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins instead of reaching for cookies and cakes.

If you do indulge in treats, try to keep it to a minimum. Instead, focus on enjoying the flavors and textures of the food rather than eating mindlessly. There are plenty of delicious and nutritious veggies to choose from, like roasted broccoli , asparagus, or brussels sprouts. So go ahead and fill your plate with all the delightful veggies your heart desires.

Limit Your Alcohol Intake

Alcohol adds empty calories to your diet, and it’s easy to overindulge in them during the holidays.

The easiest thing to do is alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Another option is to drink as many non-alcoholic beverages as possible and save the alcohol for last. This helps you pace yourself and avoid drinking too much too quickly. Also, choose lower-calorie options like wine or light beer. Calories add up quickly when you’re drinking them.

Don’t Rush Your Meals

Eating slowly during the holidays can be challenging, especially when there’s so much delicious food in front of you. But one of the worst things you can do when trying to enjoy healthy holiday eating is to wolf down your food.

Instead of gobbling up your meal, why not take the time to savor every bite, chat with your family and friends, and really enjoy the experience? Not only will this help you eat less, but it will also prevent indigestion later on.

Slow down, take small bites, and chew each bite thoroughly. You’ll find that slowing down can help you avoid overeating and make the experience even more enjoyable.

If You Overeat, Get Back on Track Quickly

It’s okay to overindulge during the holidays; we all do it occasionally. The important thing is that you get back on track quickly afterward. This doesn’t mean you have to go to the extreme; just start by making healthier choices and adding more walks into your routine.

Even small changes can make a big difference when it comes to your health. An excellent way to start is to make sure you’re eating plenty of nutrient-rich foods and sticking to regular mealtimes when you can. Making healthy decisions now can help you avoid feeling overwhelmed and exhausted later.

Eating healthy during the holidays can be achieved. By following a few simple tips, you can enjoy your favorite holiday foods without going overboard. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you do indulge in treats or overeat at a meal. Instead, focus on savoring each bite and enjoying the company of your loved ones. The holidays are a time for celebration and joy, so don’t let guilt ruin your experience.

This article was produced by Low Carb Africa and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.