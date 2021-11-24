Shop among dozens of local stores, restaurants for ‘Days of Holly Shopping’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This holiday season, shop local in downtown Fort Wayne!
The Days of Holly Shopping kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27 and runs every Saturday through Dec. 18. Throughout the 4-week event, shoppers can support local retail and dining businesses in downtown Fort Wayne and enjoy discounts and specials – and some festive cheer, to boot.
Participating stores include DeBrand Fine Chocolates, House to Home, Stoner’s FunStore and many more. Among the 56 participating restaurants are 816 Pint & Slice, Burger Bar, Coney Island, and the Lincoln Tower Soda Fountain.
During the Days of Holly Shopping, shoppers can meet Santa, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch, Anna, and Elsa on a trolley, carolers will provide entertainment, and Hops Harvester will provide hayrides. Trolley rides will not be available to the public for this year’s event.
For more information, a list of shopping and dining specials, and a digital map, please go to HollyShopping.com. To view or download the Days of Holly Shopping 2021 Guide, click here.
WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Day of Holly Shopping event.