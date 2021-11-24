Shop among dozens of local stores, restaurants for ‘Days of Holly Shopping’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This holiday season, shop local in downtown Fort Wayne!

The Days of Holly Shopping kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27 and runs every Saturday through Dec. 18. Throughout the 4-week event, shoppers can support local retail and dining businesses in downtown Fort Wayne and enjoy discounts and specials – and some festive cheer, to boot.

Participating stores include DeBrand Fine Chocolates, House to Home, Stoner’s FunStore and many more. Among the 56 participating restaurants are 816 Pint & Slice, Burger Bar, Coney Island, and the Lincoln Tower Soda Fountain.

The Days of Holly Shopping shopping guide

The Days of Holly Shopping dining guide

During the Days of Holly Shopping, shoppers can meet Santa, Buddy the Elf, The Grinch, Anna, and Elsa on a trolley, carolers will provide entertainment, and Hops Harvester will provide hayrides. Trolley rides will not be available to the public for this year’s event.

For more information, a list of shopping and dining specials, and a digital map, please go to HollyShopping.com. To view or download the Days of Holly Shopping 2021 Guide, click here.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Day of Holly Shopping event.