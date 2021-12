FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A major holiday shopping event continues Saturday for those that need inspiration for gift ideas.

The Le Chic Holiday Market is an annual shopping event at the Memorial Coliseum Conference Center that has more than 100 vendors to shop with.

The weekend event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5, and free for kids under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office upon arrival.