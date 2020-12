FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A helping hand program in the community will not happen this holiday season as officials with the Holiday Cab program say they are canceling.

Traditionally the cab operates overnight to safely deliver area residents home during the holiday weeks.

According to Indiana State Police, there were 415 alcohol related crashes in December 2019. Eleven people died in those cashes.

Holiday Cab is expected to return in 2021.