Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree

The following is a release from the Allen County Department of Environmental Management:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County residents may drop off live Christmas trees at various locations free of charge, starting Wednesday, Dec. 26. Drop-off dates vary depending on the location.

Trees will not be picked up with regular trash. Ornaments, lights, tinsel, and plastic bags must be removed from trees prior to dropping them off at any tree recycling location. Wreaths and artificial trees are not accepted. Trees will be recycled into mulch at a later date.

Allen County residents may drop off their live trees at the following locations:

Fort Wayne

Allen County Highway Dept. (North Facility)

2234 Carroll Road

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18

Biosolids Handling Facility

6202 Lake Ave.

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day)

Metea County Park

8401 Union Chapel Road

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 18, Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

New Haven

New Haven City Hall – North Side

815 Lincoln Highway E. (north parking lot)

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12

Jury Park Pool

1702 Glencoe Blvd.

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12

Career and Technical School

Meadowsbrook parking lot

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12

Monroeville

Monroeville Water Works

200 Utility Drive

Drop-off dates: Dec. 26-Jan. 12

For questions or concerns regarding live tree recycling, contact Allen County Department of Environmental Management at (260) 449-7878 or info@acwastewatcher.org.