FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- As Indiana House and Senate leaders convene for Organizational Day for the 2022 session on Tuesday, state Democrats are hoping legalizing marijuana is an issue at the forefront of the conversation.

"The General Assembly is organizing today for the session early next year, and we want them to take a look at this issue. We should talk about this issue. We should debate it," said Mike Schmuhl, the Indiana Democratic Party Chairman.