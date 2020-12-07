Here comes Santa Claus! Check out two Santa-centric Christmas displays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re looking for the big man in the red suit you may not have to look much further than your own neighborhood.

Mark and Amanda Maples have decked out their home at 3762 Rockingham Dr. with eleven inflatable characters, 61 blow mold characters, and 32,480 light bulbs. Some nights, you can even find Santa Claus and his elves on the corner to talk to children.

The Maples have gone full-on Griswald with their home for three years now, drawing inspiration from Mark’s grandfather.

“When I was young, my grandfather always did this huge display of lights at his house, I always got to see my grandpa play Santa Claus for his neighborhood kids,” said Mark, a certified Santa in his own right. “Just to take and carry that on and take that tradition and continue to give back to the community and make sure that the kids know and the kids continue to believe and know that someone’s there for them to continue to bring the joy to their lives.”

The Maples family dresses up as Santa Claus and his helpers to greet children ahead of Christmas Day.

And they hope to spread the joy beyond their front year. Under the name and Facebook page Santa’s Soldiers, they pick a community organization to lift up each December.

“Every year we pick a different charity, this year we chose Blue Jacket,” said Amanda. “They help a lot of people get back on their feet that are starting over and there’s a lot of them that, starting over, you can’t afford the Christmas for your kids and as parents, we all want that so we have adopted ten families and hopefully we’ll be getting a few more here soon to bring some Christmas cheer to.”

The Maples put out a donation box for the new, unopened toys right next to a mailbox where children can send letters to Santa. They also challenge their friends to join in on the giving spirity.

“We put a bag challenge out to a few of our friends that own businesses around town a quite a few of them come and collected big Santa bags that they’re going to fill up with toys for these families too.”

Mark plans to be out dressed as Santa the next two Fridays, December 11 and 18, from 6:00-8:00 pm. He also hopes to be out on Friday, December 25 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

If you are looking for a Christmas display to blast you to the past, blow mold collector Victor Zehr has around 200 vintage blow mold characters guarding his yard. Zehr has put up the display, located at 2702 Otsego Dr, on and off since 2005. His collection features a wide variety of Santa Claus molds as well as Disney and religious characters, many of which date back to the 1960’s.

Zehr allows people to walk around his property at 2702 Otsego Dr to see all of the blow molds.

“People will bring their grandma’s through and it’s something that they used to have when they grew up and that’s something that they just don’t get to see every day,” said Zehr. “They stop and they have smiles, and it brings back memories.”

The blow molds line his front yard and his driveway all the way to his door steps. He allows people to walk around the yard and look or take pictures with characters most nights through the first week of January.