FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Roanoke community is making sure residents can take what they need, and give what they can, this holiday season with the city's first neighborhood pantry.

The pantry, located at 443 Commercial Street in Roanoke, has a variety of items from toilet paper and hygiene items to packaged goods and baby food. Anyone can go to the pantry and take what they'd like or drop off items for others to take home, no matter the hour of day.