Headwaters Park Ice Rink opens for 19th season on Nov. 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink is opening for the 19th season at noon on Nov. 20.

The Downtown Improvement District (DID) is this season’s sponsor, which ends Feb 27, 2022.

“Thanks to the D.I.D., we are again in a position to keep the Ice Rink operating this season. COVID-19 has presented many challenges, and one of them was finding a sponsor for our season. For the second time, the Downtown Improvement District has stepped up to support us and help us operate the ice rink for another season,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 8 p.m.

There will also be extended holiday hours. The rink will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Hours are subject to change due to the pandemic situation and available staff.

Admission:

Age 13 and under: $4

Age 14 and over: $6

Skate Rental: $3

Spectators and parking: Free

The indoor concessions stand will be operated by Mr. G’s at the Rink and offer soup, sandwiches, cold and hot drinks.

During the season there will be COVID-19 precautions in place: social distancing is recommended, face coverings are encouraged, hand sanitizer will be readily available and limited congregating at the concession stand and warming room.

Season skating passes and single skating passes are available by calling Geoff Paddock at 260-425-5745. The direct line to the rink is 260-422-7625, beginning Nov. 21.