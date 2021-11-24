Heading to Night of Lights tonight? Here’s what you need to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a Night of Lights celebration was held without guests last year, families are looking forward to a traditional celebration in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Night of Lights is one of many activities taking place during this week’s HolidayFest from the Downtown Improvement District. Classic displays like Santa and His Reindeer, the northern lights at Aunt Millie’s and the “Merry Christmas” wreath will be flipped on beginning at 5:45 p.m. The lighting will culminate in a fireworks show at Parkview Field at 8 p.m.

The full schedule of the Night of Lights can be found below.

A sensory-friendly Night of Lights will also be offered for the first time this year at Promenade Park.

More information on the Night of Lights and HolidayFest can be found on the Downtown Improvement District’s website.

WANE 15 will have live team coverage tonight at 6.