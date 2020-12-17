Haven’t ordered all of your holiday gifts yet? Here’s a look at Amazon’s shipping deadlines

Don’t worry if you haven’t bought all of your holiday gifts yet— Amazon says there’s still a few days left to make sure your packages make it under the tree by Christmas morning.

According to Alyssa Bronikowski, an Amazon spokesperson, customers have until Wednesday, Dec. 23 to place orders for one-day delivery.

Those really waiting until the last minute can also order on the Amazon-app on Christmas Eve for same-day delivery. Amazon stores such as Amazon Books or Amazon 4-Star will be open on Dec. 24 as well.

Amazon has also extended its return window this year. Items shipped between Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 can now be returned until Jan. 31.

“Customers have even more time to make a decision on whether to keep that holiday gift or maybe that holiday purchase that they slipped in there,” said Bronikowski.

To complete these returns, customers have the option to start the process on amazon.com or via the Amazon app, and select from a number of locations to return the item. Customers can either drop the item off themselves or ship it.

“This year it’s busier than ever. We’ve seen an increase in customer demand, especially during this time,” said Bronikowski. “As well as an increase in customers shopping from small businesses as holiday season.”

Bronikowski attributes this increase to less people wanting to go out into stores amidst the coronavirus pandemic.